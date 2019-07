An Arkansas mother bought about 1,500 remaining shoes at a Payless store that was closing, and is planning to donate them to those in need in her community.

Carrie Jernigan, a lawyer who lives in Alma, Arkansas, was shopping with her 9-year-old daughter Harper in May, when the idea first struck her.

“I went to buy these kids some shoes and we noticed Payless was going out of business. While I was checking out Harper found some Avenger shoes she thought a kid in her class would like and asked me if I could figure out what size he wore,” the mother wrote in a Facebook post in July. “She has the biggest heart and even came home without a yearbook this year because someone in her class did not have one.”