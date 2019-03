- A North Carolina restaurant owner turned into a real-life fairy godmother when she took all her employees and their families to Disney.

Last week, Gypsy Gilliam shut down her Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant for a few days, loaded up about 20 employees and their families, and took them to Disney World.

Gilliam made sure her 50 or so guests didn't have to worry about a thing except having a good time.

"The room, the board, the food, the rides, everything was free for us," employee Nelson Ellison said.

The employees say they plan to put forth 100 percent at Gypsy's restaurant and could never pay her for this special gift.

FOX 5 reported this story from Atlanta.