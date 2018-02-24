Rapper Big Boi treats hospice patients to 'Black Panther' screening

- A group of hospice patients had a fun day at the movies thanks to a legend in Atlanta hip-hop.

Outkast's Big Boi and his company Celebrity Trailers bought out Stonecrest Theaters Friday morning specifically for hospice patients to see the movie "Black Panther."

Patients of Loving Arms Hospice in DeKalb County and their family were invited to the showing.

Celebrity Trailers co-owner Janice Ahmed said that this was person to both herself and Big Boi, since they both have had family members in hospice.

"It touches his heart because his family are on hospice as well," she said. "And he wanted to get his family out to go ahead and still enjoy life."

She said that they wanted the patients to come out and enjoy themselves since "Black Panther" was "so big and groundbreaking."

Hospice officials told FOX 5 that Big Boi and Celebrity Trailers took care of everything, from the transportation to the tickets to the snacks.