- This past weekend was the 46th Annual Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race & Festival.

The annual event draws hundreds to the humble Bavarian-style village in the north Georgia mountains.

Race competitors launch in Helen and race until they hit Interstate 95. And as organizers have said, it doesn’t matter where as long as it’s from Maine to Miami. That trek takes about two days and is about 225 miles at its shortest distance.

Drew Egerton, of Statesville, North Carolina, won this year's race.

Of course, the colorful celebration continues in Helen that weekend with several tethered hot air balloons offering rides. Those rides compliment the usual natural outing of tubing down the Chattahoochee River.

The annual event depends a lot on the weather, but it was perfect for it.

