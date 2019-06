- Tuesday, June 18, marks one year since the death of rapper XXXTentacion.

The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed outside a Deerfield Beach, Florida motorcycle dealership.

Police said the rapper was shot during an attempted robbery. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

