Nicki Minaj pulls out of Saudi Arabia concert By Associated Press
Posted Jul 10 2019 09:58AM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 10:00AM EDT Nicki Minaj is pulling out of a concert in Saudi Arabia because she says she wants to show support for women's rights, gay rights and freedom of expression.</p><p>"After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest. While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression," Minaj said in a statement Tuesday to The Associated Press.</p><p>Minaj was originally scheduled to headline the concert on July 18.</p><p>In Saudi Arabia, gender segregation between single men and women is still enforced in many restaurants, coffee shops, public schools and universities, but other rules have loosened with women now allowed to drive and attend events in sports stadiums.</p><p>Jeddah World Fest, which in line with Saudi laws is alcohol and drug-free, is open to people 16 and older and will take place at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in the Red Sea city. Other performers include former One Direction member Liam Payne and DJ-producer Steve Aoki.</p><p>The Human Rights Foundation issued a statement last week, calling for Minaj and other performers to pull out of the show. On Tuesday, the New York-based organization praised Minaj's decision to not perform at the concert.</p><p>"This is what leadership looks like. We are grateful to Nicki Minaj for her inspiring and thoughtful decision to reject the Saudi regime's transparent attempt at using her for a public relations stunt," said Thor Halvorssen, president of the Human Rights Foundation. "The July 18 festival in Saudi Arabia still shows Liam Payne as a performer. We hope that he follows Nicki Minaj's lead. Minaj's moral stance differs from celebrity performers like J-Lo and Mariah Carey who in the past have chosen to line their pockets with millions of dollars and stand with dictatorial governments as opposed to with oppressed communities and imprisoned human rights activists."</p><p>Over the past several months, the kingdom has seen performances by Carey, Enrique Iglesias, the Black Eyed Peas, Sean Paul, David Guetta and Tiesto. That's a stark change from when Saudi morality police would raid establishments that played loud music.</p><p>Saudi organizers said the Jeddah World Fest will be broadcast globally. The kingdom is also promising quick electronic visas for international visitors who want to attend.</p><p>Saudi Arabia saw profound change last year as a result of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's top-down reform efforts, including the opening of the first movie theater and the lifting of the world's only ban on women driving.</p><p>In December 2018, women - some without headscarves - drove themselves to a Formula-E car race where thousands of young Saudis and hundreds of international visitors partied into the night at concerts. The spectacle would have been unthinkable until recently in the ultra-conservative kingdom where religious police used to enforce strict gender segregation and scolded women for not covering their hair.</p><p>But there's a hard limit to the reforms - as revealed by the brutal killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents close to the crown prince in October and the reported torture of several women's rights activists in detention. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beyoncé drops new original song from 'The Lion King'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Beyoncé has dropped a new original song from Disney's live-action "Lion King."</p><p>The song, "Spirit," was released Tuesday and should get an Academy-Award push for Academy Award consideration.</p><p>The tune comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film that comes out July 18. She also co-wrote the song.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/baker-mistakes-moana-birthday-cake-request-for-marijuana-" title="Baker mistakes 'Moana' birthday cake request for 'marijuana'" data-articleId="417257903" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Kensli&nbsp;Taylor Davis" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Baker mistakes 'Moana' birthday cake request for 'marijuana'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If 'Moana' and 'marijuana' sounds the same to you, you're not alone.</p><p>A Georgia woman's Facebook post is going viral after posting about a hilarious birthday cake mix-up.</p><p>Kensli Taylor Davis says that her mom ordered a cake from a local baker for her upcoming 25th birthday party. Her mother told the baker how much Kensli loved Disney's 'Moana' and wanted a cake themed around the character.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/womans-innocent-looking-freckle-turns-out-to-be-melanoma" title="Woman's ‘innocent-looking freckle' turns out to be melanoma" data-articleId="417181483" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Woman___s_freckle_on_nose_turns_out_to_b_0_7497324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Woman___s_freckle_on_nose_turns_out_to_b_0_7497324_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Woman___s_freckle_on_nose_turns_out_to_b_0_7497324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Woman___s_freckle_on_nose_turns_out_to_b_0_7497324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Woman___s_freckle_on_nose_turns_out_to_b_0_7497324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lisa Ryan said growing up, parents did not know how dangerous sun exposure could be, and they would play outside all day without sunscreen. Her skin also tanned easily." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman's ‘innocent-looking freckle' turns out to be melanoma</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Iowa woman discovered earlier this year that a freckle on her nose was actually melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer, and is now hoping to warn others about the dangers of tanning and the importance of sun protection.</p><p>“If I had not been as fixated as I was on tanning, this probably would not have happened,” Lisa Ryan said.</p><p>Ryan, who works as a communications director for a senior living organization in Des Moines, first noticed what looked like a “freckle or age spot” years ago. 