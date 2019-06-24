"The Lion King" opens July 19.
The original Lion King opened in 1994 at the peak of the Disney animation renaissance. It went on to be the highest grossing film of the year at the worldwide box office, and second domestically to "Forrest Gump."
Get ready Taco Bell fans, because you'll soon not just be able to eat the fast food. You'll be able to live it for a limited time.
Fans of the Crunch Wrap Supreme will have the chance to book a room at a new Taco Bell hotel pop up called The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs, Calif.
The resort offers 70 rooms with either one king or two queen-sized beds and with standard and poolside views.
Monday is National Hydration Day.
Everyone is encouraged to replenish fluids lost from physical activity.
It's especially important to hydrate before and after a workout during the summer months. Sixty percent of our bodies are made up of water which can be lost while exercising.
Scamp the Tramp brings new meaning to the phrase "a face only a mother could love," but under that rough exterior is a heart of gold.
Scamp is officially the world's ugliest dog after taking home the top prize at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in California.
The bug-eyed pooch was rescued off the streets of Compton three years ago.