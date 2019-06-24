Get ready Taco Bell fans, because you'll soon not just be able to eat the fast food. You'll be able to live it for a limited time.

Fans of the Crunch Wrap Supreme will have the chance to book a room at a new Taco Bell hotel pop up called The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs, Calif.

The resort offers 70 rooms with either one king or two queen-sized beds and with standard and poolside views.