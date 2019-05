- Monday is National Rescue Dog Day.

Approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

When these abandoned and possibly abused animals find their way to a shelter, each one needs a forever home. And their potential is limitless.

No matter their size, color, or breed, dogs can find a way to nuzzle, fetch, or beg their way into your heart.

So help celebrate the rescue dog in your life or go out and rescue one today.