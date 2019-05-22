< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. NASA offering chance to put your name on Mars

By FOX 5 News

Posted May 22 2019 08:33AM EDT

Video Posted May 22 2019 08:32AM EDT

Updated May 22 2019 08:41AM EDT WASHINGTON (FOX 5 Atlanta) - If you want to send your name to Mars, now is your chance.

NASA is taking names from now until the end of September.

Space fans can register onliine to be added onto a chip sent up into space on the Mars 2020 rover.

Each person will get a souvenir boarding pass and the opportunity to say their name is among the stars.

"As we get ready to launch this historic Mars mission, we want everyone to share in this journey of exploration," said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. "It's an exciting time for NASA, as we embark on this voyage to answer profound questions about our neighboring planet, and even the origins of life itself."

The rover is scheduled to land on the red planet in February of 2021, carrying small microchips with millions of names etched on.

To participate in the Mars adventure: click here.

FOX 5 reported this story from Atlanta. 