- Happy birthday to Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex turns 35 Sunday.

He's Princess Diana's younger son and the sixth in line to the throne of England.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, penned a loving tribute to him on their Instagram page, sharing a number of photos of Harry throughout the years.

"You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you," Markle wrote.

The post also included a new photo of the couple with their baby boy Archie.