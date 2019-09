- If you know you're about to be on the chopping block, why not have a little fun with it, right?

A New Zealand advertising executive was facing the bleak prospect of being fired, so he decided to poke a little fun.

Josh Thompson brought a professional clown to his final meeting at the company for "emotional support."

Thompson said he spent $200 to hire the clown, named Joe, after getting an email from supervisors asking to meet up to "discuss your rose."

"I thought it's either a promotion or worse. I thought it's best to bring in a professional and so I paid $200 and hired a clown," he told a New Zealand TV show.

The clown subsequently blew up balloon animals and even mimed crying when Thompson was handed his pink slip.