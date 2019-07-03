< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story416079234" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416079234" data-article-version="1.0">Krispy Kreme delivering doughnuts straight to your door</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/krispy-kreme-delivering-doughnuts-straight-to-your-door">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Getty_KrispyKreme_070319_1562163899494_7472011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Getty_KrispyKreme_070319_1562163899494_7472011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Getty_KrispyKreme_070319_1562163899494_7472011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Getty_KrispyKreme_070319_1562163899494_7472011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416079234-416081089" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Getty_KrispyKreme_070319_1562163899494_7472011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Getty_KrispyKreme_070319_1562163899494_7472011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Getty_KrispyKreme_070319_1562163899494_7472011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Getty_KrispyKreme_070319_1562163899494_7472011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Getty_KrispyKreme_070319_1562163899494_7472011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Staff <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Krispy Kreme fans, get ready, because the chain is hitting the road.</p> chain is hitting the road.</p> <p>The doughnut shop chain is now offering online ordering and delivery to customers in 15 states, including Georgia.</p> <p>The options are for people who live within a range of about 100 participating stores.</p> <p>For now, the menu for online orders is limited, only including doughnuts by the dozens, brew boxes, and bottled beverages.</p> <p>A $7.99 minimum plus a delivery fee is required.</p> <p>Here's a list of Krispy Kreme locations in Georgia participating in the delivery system:</p> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Athens - Atlanta Hwy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Atlanta - Evans St</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Atlanta - Ponce de Leon</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Augusta - Peach Orchard Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Augusta - Washington Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Buford - Buford Dr</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Commerce - Hwy 441</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Decatur - Wesley Chapel Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Duluth - Pleasant Hill Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Hinesville - Oglethorpe Hwy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Lilburn - Highway 78</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Marietta - Cobb Parkway</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Pooler - Tanger Outlets Blvd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Riverdale - Hwy 85</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Rome - Turner McCall Blvd. SW</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Roswell - Alpharetta Hwy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Savannah - Abercorn St</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Savannah - Skidaway Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Smyrna - S Cobb Dr SE</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Statesboro - Northside Dr</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Stockbridge - Georgia Hwy 138</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Woodstock - Highway 92</a></li> </ul> <p>To see the id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/singer-kelly-price-talks-sunday-best-on-bet" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Kelly_Price_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_to_0_7475600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Kelly_Price_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_to_0_7475600_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Kelly_Price_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_to_0_7475600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Kelly_Price_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_to_0_7475600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Kelly_Price_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_to_0_7475600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Singer Kelly Price talks 'Sunday Best' on BET</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/grilling-with-chef-palak-patel" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Chef_Palak_Patel_on_grilling_out_0_7475743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Chef_Palak_Patel_on_grilling_out_0_7475743_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Chef_Palak_Patel_on_grilling_out_0_7475743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Chef_Palak_Patel_on_grilling_out_0_7475743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/04/Chef_Palak_Patel_on_grilling_out_0_7475743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grilling with Chef Palak Patel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/server-image-mystery-in-georgia-election-security-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%205P_WAGAf60a_146.mxf_00.00.48.00_1551324251154.png_6834079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%205P_WAGAf60a_146.mxf_00.00.48.00_1551324251154.png_6834079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%205P_WAGAf60a_146.mxf_00.00.48.00_1551324251154.png_6834079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%205P_WAGAf60a_146.mxf_00.00.48.00_1551324251154.png_6834079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%205P_WAGAf60a_146.mxf_00.00.48.00_1551324251154.png_6834079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Server image mystery in Georgia election security case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-will-resentence-georgia-woman-convicted-of-child-abuse-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge will resentence Georgia woman convicted of child abuse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-professor-awarded-grant-to-study-bias-in-elections-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%206A_WAGA1633_146.mxf_00.00.28.00_1551914092780.png_6860991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%206A_WAGA1633_146.mxf_00.00.28.00_1551914092780.png_6860991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%206A_WAGA1633_146.mxf_00.00.28.00_1551914092780.png_6860991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%206A_WAGA1633_146.mxf_00.00.28.00_1551914092780.png_6860991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/V%20LXR%20VOTING%20AGE%20CHANGE%206A_WAGA1633_146.mxf_00.00.28.00_1551914092780.png_6860991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia professor awarded grant to study bias in elections</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 