- It can be a drag to work on your birthday, but not if you get a surprise visit from Jennifer Lopez.

The superstar surprised her fiance Alex Rodriguez in the broadcast booth Sunday night.

J-Lo snuck on set to surprise A-Rod with a birthday cake 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sxay2Ygygs — ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2019

The former slugger was working the Yankees vs. Red Sox game in Boston when J-Lo and A-Rod's daughters brought a cake to celebrate his 44th birthday.

Lopez just celebrated her 50th birthday last week.

