d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423476928" data-article-version="1.0">How to get your own 'I will be your friend' T-shirt</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-423476928" class="social-share"> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423476928_423458596_178961";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423458596","video":"593986","title":"%27I%20will%20be%20your%20friend%27%20T-shirt%20goes%20viral","caption":"%27I%20will%20be%20your%20friend%27%20T-shirt%20goes%20viral","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F12%2F_I_will_be_your_friend__T_shirt_goes_vir_0_7588552_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F12%2F_I_will_be_your_friend__T_shirt_goes_viral_593986_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660259597%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DMhbD6wW5s3cwMMetc5vbmCCPSyo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fmost-popular%2Fhow-to-get-your-own-i-will-be-your-friend-t-shirt"}},"createDate":"Aug 12 2019 07:13PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423476928_423458596_178961",video:"593986",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/_I_will_be_your_friend__T_shirt_goes_vir_0_7588552_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"%2527I%2520will%2520be%2520your%2520friend%2527%2520T-shirt%2520goes%2520viral",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/12/_I_will_be_your_friend__T_shirt_goes_viral_593986_1800.mp4?Expires=1660259597&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=MhbD6wW5s3cwMMetc5vbmCCPSyo",eventLabel:"%27I%20will%20be%20your%20friend%27%20T-shirt%20goes%20viral-423458596",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fmost-popular%2Fhow-to-get-your-own-i-will-be-your-friend-t-shirt"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:doug.evans@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/how-to-get-your-own-i-will-be-your-friend-t-shirt">Doug Evans</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/how-to-get-your-own-i-will-be-your-friend-t-shirt">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 08:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-423476928"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 07:13PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 08:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Doug\x20Evans\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423476928" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A 6-year-old boy' first day of school T-shirt has gone viral and has now been seen worldwide.</p><p>Blake Rajahn asked his mother to print a special message on his shirt. It was short and sweet, very sweet: "I will be your friend."</p><p>Now, the family is raising money for charity and spreading Blake's anti-bully message. Anyone can buy Blake's special T-shirt at his mom's online store. Portions of the proceeds going to charity.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/i-will-be-your-friend-6-year-old-boy-to-wear-shirt-with-sweet-message-on-his-first-day-of-school"><strong>SEE ALSO: ‘I will be your friend': 6-year-old boy to wear shirt with sweet message on his first day of school</strong></a></p><p>The little boy who opened his heart to classmates is now spreading his message to others outside his school. FOX 5's Doug Evans met Blake and his mother Nikki at a Fayetteville park after school, a week after his first day of class when his shirt said everything he wanted his classmates to know on his first day of first grade.</p><p>"My shirt said that ‘I will be your friend,'" Blake said.</p><p>"He has always had a heart for others," said his Nikki.</p><p>It's been a couple weeks since mom Nikki posted on Facebook about how proud she was of her first grader. She offered Blake a chance to wear any new back-to-school clothes. He wanted a T-shirt that said "I will be your friend."</p><p>Like a lightning bolt, his message struck loud and burned bright in the hearts of others. Over 1,800 comments on Facebook and over 9,000 shares. Over 19,000 Facebook Likes as social media then did what it often does, shining a spotlight on the smallest of heroes. From his hometown newspaper to national TV networks, Blake's message now #iwillbeyourfriend has been seen by millions, reaching far beyond the walls of his class at North Fayette Elementary School.</p><p>"It was just the timing too since it came so close after what happened in El Paso," Nikki said referring to the Walmart mass shooting that killed 22 people.</p><p>Nikki is a stay-at-home mom who had already started a small online gift business with printed messages. Her Unfading Adornments is now selling Blake's T-shirt. 