- Brides Across America was once again offering free wedding gowns to active military brides and first responders.

The mission for Operation Wedding Gown is to say thank you to the nation's heroes for serving our country.

An Atlanta area salon was one of the participating locations nationwide.

Bel Fiore Bridal hosted the event Friday.

“It’s incredibly fulfilling there’s a lot of tears throughout the day between them and us because we get a lot of rewarding satisfaction out of this as well,” said Ashleigh Eilski, Bel Fiore Bridal manager.

Salons nationwide will offer a selection of designer wedding gowns, some valued up to $6,000.

Since Brides Across America was founded in 2008, it has donated more than 22,000 wedding gowns to active military and first responders.

