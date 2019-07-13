< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Fire department welcomes 12 babies 1 year after California wildfires fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Fire department welcomes 12 babies 1 year after California wildfires&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/fire-department-welcomes-12-babies-1-year-after-california-wildfires" data-title="Fire department welcomes 12 babies 1 year after California wildfires" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/fire-department-welcomes-12-babies-1-year-after-california-wildfires" addthis:title="Fire department welcomes 12 babies 1 year after California wildfires"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417946199.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417946199");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417946199_417945680_116831"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417946199_417945680_116831";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417945680","video":"584044","title":"California%20fire%20department%20welcomes%2012%20babies","caption":"California%20fire%20department%20welcomes%2012%20babies","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F13%2FCalifornia_fire_department_welcomes_12_b_0_7520353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F13%2FCalifornia_fire_department_welcomes_12_babies_584044_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657636544%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DrG6jZai5l01VqYltKd_RUDeA-3M","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fmost-popular%2Ffire-department-welcomes-12-babies-1-year-after-california-wildfires"}},"createDate":"Jul 13 2019 10:35AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417946199_417945680_116831",video:"584044",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/California_fire_department_welcomes_12_b_0_7520353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"California%2520fire%2520department%2520welcomes%252012%2520babies",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/13/California_fire_department_welcomes_12_babies_584044_1800.mp4?Expires=1657636544&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=rG6jZai5l01VqYltKd_RUDeA-3M",eventLabel:"California%20fire%20department%20welcomes%2012%20babies-417945680",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fmost-popular%2Ffire-department-welcomes-12-babies-1-year-after-california-wildfires"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 13 2019 10:38AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 13 2019 10:35AM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 04:17PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417946199-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/V%20FIRE%20DEPARTMENT%20BABIES%2012P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.16.02_1563028691445.png_7520454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417946199-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/V%20FIRE%20DEPARTMENT%20BABIES%2012P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.16.02_1563028691445.png_7520454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417946199-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V FIRE DEPARTMENT BABIES 12P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.16.02_1563028691445.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/V%20FIRE%20DEPARTMENT%20BABIES%2012P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.01.11_1563028691408.png_7520453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417946199-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V FIRE DEPARTMENT BABIES 12P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.01.11_1563028691408.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/V%20FIRE%20DEPARTMENT%20BABIES%2012P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.36.04_1563028693916.png_7520456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417946199-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V FIRE DEPARTMENT BABIES 12P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.36.04_1563028693916.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/V%20FIRE%20DEPARTMENT%20BABIES%2012P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.49.01_1563028693908.png_7520455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417946199-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V FIRE DEPARTMENT BABIES 12P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.49.01_1563028693908.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417946199-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/V%20FIRE%20DEPARTMENT%20BABIES%2012P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.16.02_1563028691445.png_7520454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V FIRE DEPARTMENT BABIES 12P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.16.02_1563028691445.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/V%20FIRE%20DEPARTMENT%20BABIES%2012P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.01.11_1563028691408.png_7520453_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V FIRE DEPARTMENT BABIES 12P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.01.11_1563028691408.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V FIRE DEPARTMENT BABIES 12P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.01.11_1563028691408.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/V%20FIRE%20DEPARTMENT%20BABIES%2012P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.36.04_1563028693916.png_7520456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V FIRE DEPARTMENT BABIES 12P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.36.04_1563028693916.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/13/V%20FIRE%20DEPARTMENT%20BABIES%2012P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.49.01_1563028693908.png_7520455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V FIRE DEPARTMENT BABIES 12P_WAGA6c75_146.mxf_00.00.49.01_1563028693908.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/fire-department-welcomes-12-babies-1-year-after-california-wildfires" data-title="California fire department welcomes 12 babies" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/fire-department-welcomes-12-babies-1-year-after-california-wildfires" addthis:title="California fire department welcomes 12 babies" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/most-popular/fire-department-welcomes-12-babies-1-year-after-california-wildfires";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417946199" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>REDDING, Calif. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - One year after the Carr fire in Northern California, a local California fire department has welcomed a baby boom.</p> <p>The Redding Fire Department welcomed 12 babies, including three sets of twins!</p> <p>Firefighters and their wives celebrated the babies this week with a cute photo session.</p> <p>The nine new moms all remembered the Carr wildfire and how they feared the worst while their husbands were fighting the flames.</p> <p>At the time, six of the women were pregnant. They say the experience helped them grow closer.</p> <p>"After the Carr fire, after we all went through something really emotional we all kind of got together and we were telling each other what was happening and we all kind of figured out we were pregnant together," Kimberly Hanlon said.</p> <p>Now all the women consider each other one big family.</p> <p>"We're going to have a lot of playdates and a lot of kids and probably tantrums and good times together," Hanlon said. </p> <p>The new moms are now looking forward to making memories as the babies grow up in the Redding fire family together.</p> <p><em>FOX 5 reporting from Atlanta.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story417946199 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story417946199 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-417946199",i="relatedHeadlines-417946199",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_" > class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Most Popular" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405023" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Most Popular Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/this-is-a-misguided-idea-ufo-whistleblower-bob-lazar-warns-people-not-to-storm-area-51" title="‘This is a misguided idea': UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar warns people not to storm Area 51" data-articleId="418264056" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Bob_Lazar_warns_against_storming_Area_51_0_7523553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Bob_Lazar_warns_against_storming_Area_51_0_7523553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Bob_Lazar_warns_against_storming_Area_51_0_7523553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Bob_Lazar_warns_against_storming_Area_51_0_7523553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Bob_Lazar_warns_against_storming_Area_51_0_7523553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More than a million people have signed up to attend a joke Facebook event planning a Sept. 20 raid on Area 51 in Nevada to reveal the truth behind the top-secret base." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘This is a misguided idea': UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar warns people not to storm Area 51</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 02:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bob Lazar, a physicist who claims to have worked with alleged alien technology and exposed Area 51 to the world in 1989, issued a warning to anyone attempting to actually storm the classified U.S. Air Force base.</p><p>More than a million people have signed up to attend a joke Facebook event planning a raid on Area 51 in southern Nevada to “see them aliens.”</p><p>The now-viral event, titled, “Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us,” states that the group of alien hunters will meet at 3 a.m. on Sept. 20 near the top-secret base to coordinate a plan of attack to reveal the truth behind the curtain.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/utah-girl-s-very-well-drawn-photo-helps-police-identify-suspect-vehicle-in-package-thefts" title="Utah girl's 'very well drawn' photo helps police identify suspect vehicle in package thefts" data-articleId="418230549" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Utah girl's 'very well drawn' photo helps police identify suspect vehicle in package thefts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 12:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One girl's memory and artistry may help authorities in Utah crack an unsolved case.</p><p>The Springville Police Department wrote in a Sunday post on Facebook that, while officers were investigating a recent package theft, one of the cops found a 9-year-old witness to the crime.</p><p>When Cpl. Curtis asked the girl if she spotted a vehicle nearby, he got a "very well drawn" picture of a truck.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/most-popular/amazon-prime-day-has-arrived" title="Amazon Prime Day has arrived" data-articleId="418209127" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Amazon.com Inc.)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amazon Prime Day has arrived</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's the most wonderful time of the year for Amazon Prime users. </p><p>Prime Day deals started at midnight and for the first time ever, they'll run for 48 hours. </p><p>Amazon is offering mark-downs on more than one million items. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/this-is-a-misguided-idea-ufo-whistleblower-bob-lazar-warns-people-not-to-storm-area-51"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Area%2051%20and%20Bob%20Lazar_1563211227009.jpg_7523328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The U.S. Air Force facility known as Area 51 is shown in a satellite image, alongside Bob Lazar attending a screening of “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers” on December 3, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photos: DigitalGlobe & Jerod Harris/Getty Images)" title="Area 51 and Bob Lazar_1563211227009.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘This is a misguided idea': UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar warns people not to storm Area 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/how-to-avoid-online-shopping-traps-on-prime-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Avoiding_money_traps_on_Prime_Day_0_7522995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Avoiding_money_traps_on_Prime_Day_0_20190715145035"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How to avoid online shopping traps on Prime Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-stands-by-racist-tweets-against-lawmakers-says-if-youre-not-happy-here-you-can-leave"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/trump%20THUMB%201_1563211151662.jpg_7523281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a “Presidential Social Media Summit” in the East Room of the White House July 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) " title="trump THUMB 1_1563211151662.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump digs in on racist tweets against lawmakers, says ‘if you're not happy here, you can leave'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/atlanta-boys-and-girls-club-gear-up-for-salsa-salsa-challenge-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Salsa_1563205768940_7523429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Boys and Girls Club Salsa, Salsa Challenge"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta Boys and Girls Club gear up for 'Salsa, Salsa Challenge'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/after-losing-father-to-alzheimers-man-learns-about-own-risk-through-a-study" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/03449K.MXF_21.47.41.17_1563218245423_7523574_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/03449K.MXF_21.47.41.17_1563218245423_7523574_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/03449K.MXF_21.47.41.17_1563218245423_7523574_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/03449K.MXF_21.47.41.17_1563218245423_7523574_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/03449K.MXF_21.47.41.17_1563218245423_7523574_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>After losing father to Alzheimer's man learns about own risk through a study</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gbi-rapper-allegedly-tossed-250k-in-meth-off-balcony" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/P%20FELON%20METH%20ARREST%205P_WAGA6d98_146.mxf_00.01.30.08_1562969571961.png_7518778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/P%20FELON%20METH%20ARREST%205P_WAGA6d98_146.mxf_00.01.30.08_1562969571961.png_7518778_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/P%20FELON%20METH%20ARREST%205P_WAGA6d98_146.mxf_00.01.30.08_1562969571961.png_7518778_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/P%20FELON%20METH%20ARREST%205P_WAGA6d98_146.mxf_00.01.30.08_1562969571961.png_7518778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/P%20FELON%20METH%20ARREST%205P_WAGA6d98_146.mxf_00.01.30.08_1562969571961.png_7518778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>GBI: Rapper tossed $250K in meth off balcony of Atlanta high-rise</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/this-is-a-misguided-idea-ufo-whistleblower-bob-lazar-warns-people-not-to-storm-area-51" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Area%2051%20and%20Bob%20Lazar_1563211227009.jpg_7523328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Area%2051%20and%20Bob%20Lazar_1563211227009.jpg_7523328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Area%2051%20and%20Bob%20Lazar_1563211227009.jpg_7523328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Area%2051%20and%20Bob%20Lazar_1563211227009.jpg_7523328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Area%2051%20and%20Bob%20Lazar_1563211227009.jpg_7523328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;facility&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;Area&#x20;51&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;satellite&#x20;image&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;Bob&#x20;Lazar&#x20;attending&#x20;a&#x20;screening&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Bob&#x20;Lazar&#x3a;&#x20;Area&#x20;51&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Flying&#x20;Saucers&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x3a;&#x20;DigitalGlobe&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Jerod&#x20;Harris&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘This is a misguided idea': UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar warns people not to storm Area 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/how-to-avoid-online-shopping-traps-on-prime-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Avoiding_money_traps_on_Prime_Day_0_7522995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Avoiding_money_traps_on_Prime_Day_0_7522995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Avoiding_money_traps_on_Prime_Day_0_7522995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Avoiding_money_traps_on_Prime_Day_0_7522995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Avoiding_money_traps_on_Prime_Day_0_7522995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>How to avoid online shopping traps on Prime Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-july-15-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 15, 2019</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 