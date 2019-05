- When an emergency left one Henry County teen unable to walk in her graduation, her family stepped in and did the next best thing.

They brought graduation to her.

This week all Makayla Williams wanted to do was walk across the stage and get her diploma, but life sometimes has other plans.

The Stockbridge High School student woke up on Thursday shaking and with a temperature of 103.6.

Her mother, Curhonda Beasley-Holmes, rushed the girl to the hospital, where she had to get a spinal tap.

Even barely being able to get up from the bed, Williams just wanted to graduate.

"She kept saying 'I have to walk across that stage,' but the tests just showed her blood counts too high," Beasley-Holmes told FOX 5.

So Williams' family and friends did everything they could to make her graduation special. Her aunt went to Stockbridge High School and picked up her diploma.

Decked in her cap and gown and barely able to hold her head up, Williams was wheeled into the lobby where the whole family had gathered to give her a graduation to remember.

She burst into tears the moment she saw all the love and support.

With tears in her eyes, she even got a message from the principal congratulating her on a job well done and wishing for a speedy recovery.

"Although graduation did not happen at Stockbridge High School, with the support of our family and friends we made graduation happen," Beasley-Holmes said.

And in a bit of great news, Makayla Williams was able to leave the hospital and go home Saturday!