A Walmart cashier who reportedly walked nine miles to work was gifted a free car after a dealership saw a police officer's Facebook post about giving her a ride to work.
Anita Singleton received a brand new vehicle from Matt Bowers Chevrolet Dealership in Louisiana, and it was all because of a Facebook post written by Slidell Police Officer Brad Peck about giving her a ride to work.
“An innocent message posted by Slidell Police Officer Brad Peck, went viral over the last couple of days,” the Slidell Police Department said. “Matt Bowers, the owner of a local Chevrolet dealership saw the story and is surprising Ms. Anita Singleton with a car this afternoon... This is truly an inspiring story.”