In the trailer, Mulan's animal sidekick from the original 1998 film isn't included. It's unclear if "Mushu" the dragon will be in the new movie.
Posted Jul 07 2019 04:41PM EDT
It was a special surprise Saturday for a 10-year-old boy who hadn't seen his mother since Christmas.
Vaneshyia Augustine was deployed in Afghanistan with the 48th Infantry Brigade.
When she returned home, she decided to surprise her son, Jamari, during his scuba diving class on Saturday.
Posted Jul 07 2019 12:35PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 12:41PM EDT
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, celebrated a milestone Sunday.
On July 7, 1946, Rosalynn Smith walked down the aisle of Plains Methodist Church to a waiting 21-year-old Naval academy graduate, Jimmy Carter.
The humble ceremony would blossom into a life of civil service from the Gold Dome of Georgia to the White House and beyond.
Posted Jul 07 2019 12:11PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 12:42PM EDT
A British man reeled in a 232-pound carp fish in Thailand last month — a reportedly record-breaking size believed to be the world's largest caught carp fish.
John Harvey, 42, was fishing at a lake in June when he captured the heavy Siamese carp.
“It was a reasonably quiet day for fishing. Then, at around 4:30 p.m., the cart rod screened off so I ran over to the rod, and straight away felt it was a really big fish," Harvey told Devon Live. "I've done fishing for a while now and you can tell if it’s big or not from the bait."