Fifty years ago, the Apollo 11 spacecraft lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida with a three-man crew. Two of them would be the first men to walk on the moon.
The Apollo 11, which was part of the Apollo Program, took off at 8:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969. It was set to be the first lunar landing of the program, according to the Lunar and Planetary Institute .
Aboard the 363-foot spacecraft were three astronauts: Neil Armstrong, mission commander, Michael Collins, command module pilot and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, lunar module pilot.