Sasha the German Shepherd is winning the hearts of the internet for an adorable video of her, well, just being a dog.

Joe Corsi posted the footage to the Facebook group 'German Shepherd Owners' on July 4.

Corsi said his security camera picked up motion happening around his home. When the camera turned to find what was moving in the area, it got a close-up view of Sasha, staring curiously (and adorably) into the camera!