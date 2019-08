- Make sure you give your pup some extra love on Monday. That's because it's National Dog Day!

National Dog Day is meant to honor our four-legged friends and the service dogs that bring comfort to those in need.

August 16 is also dedicated to the dogs in local shelters that need forever homes.

At FOX 5, we're showing a special appreciation to Max. We helped teach the Golden Retriever to be a seizure response dog for a woman with epilepsy. Max is now living his best life with his forever person, Leigh.