Atlanta woman celebrating her 100th birthday <div id="storyPlayer_425424106_425422496_151421"></div> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425424106_425422496_151421";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425422496","video":"598223","title":"Atlanta%20woman%20celebrates%20100th%20birthday","caption":"Atlanta%20woman%20celebrates%20100th%20birthday","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F24%2FAtlanta_woman_celebrates_100th_birthday_0_7614184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F24%2FAtlanta_woman_celebrates_100th_birthday_598223_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661263569%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DYK2uUvHYmwvVwp4Ti8095qahWr8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fmost-popular%2Fatlanta-woman-celebrating-her-100th-birthday"}},"createDate":"Aug 24 2019 10:06AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425424106_425422496_151421",video:"598223",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Atlanta_woman_celebrates_100th_birthday_0_7614184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Atlanta%2520woman%2520celebrates%2520100th%2520birthday",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/24/Atlanta_woman_celebrates_100th_birthday_598223_1800.mp4?Expires=1661263569&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=YK2uUvHYmwvVwp4Ti8095qahWr8",eventLabel:"Atlanta%20woman%20celebrates%20100th%20birthday-425422496",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fmost-popular%2Fatlanta-woman-celebrating-her-100th-birthday"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 24 2019 10:16AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 24 2019 10:06AM EDT ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - years and was married to her husband, Charlie Hardy, for 50 years.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">Some of her favorite hobbies are shopping, baking, and cooking. She loves attending church services at Zion Grove Baptist Church and spending time with her two sons and two daughters.

Hardy was recently crowned Miss A.G. Rhodes 2019 in a pageant.

Her retirement home will be holding a birthday party for her Saturday afternoon at the A.G. Rhodes Home near Grant Park. 