An Atlanta native is celebrating a major milestone Saturday afternoon.

Miss Doris Hardy is turning 100 this weekend.

Hardy was born in Atlanta back on Aug. 25, 1919.

She worked for the Coca-Cola Company for many years and was married to her husband, Charlie Hardy, for 50 years.

Some of her favorite hobbies are shopping, baking, and cooking. She loves attending church services at Zion Grove Baptist Church and spending time with her two sons and two daughters.

Hardy was recently crowned Miss A.G. Rhodes 2019 in a pageant.

Her retirement home will be holding a birthday party for her Saturday afternoon at the A.G. Rhodes Home near Grant Park.