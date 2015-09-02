< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var date 2015-09-02

Atlanta's Labor Day Weekend Guide Atlanta's Labor Day Weekend Guide

By FOX 5 News 

Posted Aug 29 2019 04:39PM EDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 05:58AM EDT a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426240064-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426240064-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/09/02/dragonconparade2010_1441212565325_151011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426240064-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Courtesy: Flickr user downeym </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/09/02/dragonconparade2010_1441212565325_151011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426240064-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dragonconparade2010_1441212565325.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/07/30/Hot-air-balloons_1469907119064_1782440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426240064-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Hot-air-balloons_1469907119064-407693.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-454771242_1567111591493_7625367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426240064-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="454771242_1567111591493"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-426240064-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/09/02/dragonconparade2010_1441212565325_151011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Flickr user downeym" title="dragonconparade2010_1441212565325.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Flickr user downeym</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/07/30/Hot-air-balloons_1469907119064_1782440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Tomas Castelazo)" title="Hot-air-balloons_1469907119064-407693.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Tomas Castelazo)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-454771242_1567111591493_7625367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 6: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide huddles with his team before the game against the Florida Atlantc Owls (Photo by Scott src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Tomas Castelazo)" title="Hot-air-balloons_1469907119064-407693.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-454771242_1567111591493_7625367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 6: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide huddles with his team before the game against the Florida Atlantc Owls (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)" title="454771242_1567111591493"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/atlanta-s-labor-day-weekend-guide" data-title="Atlanta's Labor Day Weekend Guide" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/atlanta-s-labor-day-weekend-guide" addthis:title="Atlanta's Labor Day Weekend Guide" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/most-popular/atlanta-s-labor-day-weekend-guide";var ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Labor Day weekend is always action-packed in Atlanta. Here is a list of some the events that will be happening in and around metro Atlanta this holiday weekend.

Dragon Con:

The five-day celebration of all things pop culture is back in full-force with panels, dance parties, gaming, workshops, and plenty of amazing cosplay. The annual parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Early arrival is suggested. For tickets and more information click here.

LudaDay Weekend:

Since 2005, rapper, actor and humanitarian Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges has brought Atlanta community leaders and his celebrity friends together to have fun and give back. Proceeds raised throughout the weekend benefit the Ludacris Foundation and other charities benefiting children. The weekend features a variety of events including, the Celebrity Bowling Challenge, Celebrity Basketball Game at Morehouse College, and the TopGolf Takeover. Here is a list of some the events that will be happening in and around metro Atlanta this holiday weekend.</p><p><strong>Dragon Con:</strong></p><p>The five-day celebration of all things pop culture is back in full-force with panels, dance parties, gaming, workshops, and plenty of amazing cosplay. The annual parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Early arrival is suggested. For tickets and more information <a href="https://www.dragoncon.org/">click here</a>.</p><p><strong>LudaDay Weekend:</strong></p><p>Since 2005, rapper, actor and humanitarian Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges has brought Atlanta community leaders and his celebrity friends together to have fun and give back. Proceeds raised throughout the weekend benefit the Ludacris Foundation and other charities benefiting children. The weekend features a variety of events including, the Celebrity Bowling Challenge, Celebrity Basketball Game at Morehouse College, and the TopGolf Takeover. For tickets and more information click here. 

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

 The college football season kicked off earlier than usual this year with last weeks game featuring Florida vs. Miami but the annual kickoff game returns to downtown Atlanta this Saturday. Duke is set to face off against No. 2 Alabama.

MEAC vs. SWAC Challenge: 

The annual HBCU showdown returns to Georgia State Stadium for the second straight year. This year's matchup feature the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will take on the Jackson State Tigers. The game also serves as a Battle of the Bands for the Marching Wildcats and Sonic Boom of the South. Kickoff is set for 3 pm on Sunday, September 1st. For tickets and more information click here.

Hot Air Balloon Festival: 

Spend the weekend riding and gazing upon colorful hot air balloons while hanging out on the beach at Robin Lake. The annual festival at Callaway Gardens features not only a variety of colorful hot air balloons, but also live music, a classic car show, disc dogs and much more. More Most Popular Stories

Snow White shares heartwarming moment with special needs child at Disney World

A mother was left emotional during a trip to Disney World when one of the park's characters went above and beyond for her son, Brody, who has autism and is non-verbal.

Lauren Bergner, who shared the sweet moment on Facebook, wrote that she and Brody were waiting in line at Epcot to take pictures with Snow White when he began to have an "autism meltdown."

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/snow-white-1_1567177835257_7626891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lauren Bergner, the boy&#39;s mom, wrote on Facebook that her son suffered from a meltdown, and that Snow White swooped in to make him feel better after he began crying.&nbsp;(Lauren Bergner)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Snow White shares heartwarming moment with special needs child at Disney World</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother was left emotional during a trip to Disney World when one of the park’s characters went above and beyond for her son, Brody, who has autism and is non-verbal.</p><p>Lauren Bergner, who shared the sweet moment on Facebook, wrote that she and Brody were waiting in line at Epcot to take pictures with Snow White when he began to have an “autism meltdown.”</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/most-popular/michael-jackson-would-have-been-61-on-thursday" title="Michael Jackson would have been 61 on Thursday" data-articleId="426180533" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/40358209_10155835646035823_2038332285442326528_n_1567089753765_7624668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/40358209_10155835646035823_2038332285442326528_n_1567089753765_7624668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/40358209_10155835646035823_2038332285442326528_n_1567089753765_7624668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/40358209_10155835646035823_2038332285442326528_n_1567089753765_7624668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/40358209_10155835646035823_2038332285442326528_n_1567089753765_7624668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Michael Jackson would have been 61 on Thursday

By FOX 5 Atlanta 

Posted Aug 29 2019 10:40AM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 10:43AM EDT

Thursday, August 29, marks what would have Michael Jackson's 61st birthday. It has sold 65 million copies, earning 13 Grammy awards. 

It has been 10 years since the loss of the King of Pop. 'She came alive': Dog saved hours before euthanasia and finds home at senior living center

By Kelly Taylor Hayes

Posted Aug 29 2019 10:07AM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 12:39PM EDT

A dog that was hours away from being euthanized was saved and is now spending the rest of her days at a senior living community in Maryland keeping the residents company.

Journey, believed to be a 6-year-old hound mix, had lived in a cage her whole life. When her owner died, she was sent to an overcrowded shelter in rural Virginia, according to Knine Rescue board member and adoption coordinator Amy Creel.

Being on the older side, Journey was one of the first dogs scheduled to be put down, Creel said. (Photo Courtesy: Denham Springs Police Department)" title="69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n THUMB_1567191860702.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/atlanta-police-department-talks-preparation-for-a-safe-labor-day-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_20190830132358"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta Police Department talks preparation for a safe Labor Day weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/taco-bell-to-remove-9-items-from-menu-including-fiery-doritos-locos-taco-xxl-grilled-stuft-burrito"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, a regular Doritos Locos Taco and a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell are shown in a promotional photo. (Photo credit: Taco Bell)" title="tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Taco Bell to remove 9 items from menu, including Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/praise-1025-s-veda-howard-gives-wisdom-nuggets-to-inspire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/Veda_Howard_on_Good_Day_0_7627106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Veda_Howard_on_Good_Day_0_20190830153834"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Praise 102.5's Veda Howard gives "wisdom nuggets" to inspire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/twitter-account-of-twitters-ceo-jack-dorsey-hacked" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Chief&#x20;executive&#x20;officer&#x20;of&#x20;Twitter&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x20;and&#x20;Square&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x20;Jack&#x20;Dorsey&#x20;arrives&#x20;to&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Tech&#x20;for&#x20;Good&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Summit&#x20;at&#x20;Hotel&#x20;de&#x20;Marigny&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chesnot&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Twitter account of Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey hacked</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;searching&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;Louisiana&#x20;man&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;accused&#x20;of&#x20;tricking&#x20;a&#x20;woman&#x20;who&#x20;has&#x20;Alzheimer&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;disease&#x20;and&#x20;dementia&#x20;to&#x20;pay&#x20;him&#x20;for&#x20;work&#x20;he&#x20;didn&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;t&#x20;do&#x2c;&#x20;driving&#x20;her&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;bank&#x20;to&#x20;withdraw&#x20;cash&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Denham&#x20;Springs&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/atlanta-police-department-talks-preparation-for-a-safe-labor-day-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta Police Department talks preparation for a safe Labor Day weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/taco-bell-to-remove-9-items-from-menu-including-fiery-doritos-locos-taco-xxl-grilled-stuft-burrito" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Fiery&#x20;Doritos&#x20;Locos&#x20;Taco&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;regular&#x20;Doritos&#x20;Locos&#x20;Taco&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;Cool&#x20;Ranch&#x20;Doritos&#x20;Locos&#x20;Taco&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;from&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;promotional&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taco Bell to remove 9 items from menu, including Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-released-of-2nd-suspect-in-auc-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/cau%20suspect_1567183917441.jpg_7627173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/cau%20suspect_1567183917441.jpg_7627173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/cau%20suspect_1567183917441.jpg_7627173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/cau%20suspect_1567183917441.jpg_7627173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/cau%20suspect_1567183917441.jpg_7627173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video released of 2nd suspect in AUC shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 