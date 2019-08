TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 6: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide huddles with his team before the game against the Florida Atlantc Owls (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

- Labor Day weekend is always action-packed in Atlanta. Here is a list of some the events that will be happening in and around metro Atlanta this holiday weekend.

Dragon Con:

The five-day celebration of all things pop culture is back in full-force with panels, dance parties, gaming, workshops, and plenty of amazing cosplay. The annual parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Early arrival is suggested. For tickets and more information click here.

LudaDay Weekend:

Since 2005, rapper, actor and humanitarian Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges has brought Atlanta community leaders and his celebrity friends together to have fun and give back. Proceeds raised throughout the weekend benefit the Ludacris Foundation and other charities benefiting children. The weekend features a variety of events including, the Celebrity Bowling Challenge, Celebrity Basketball Game at Morehouse College, and the TopGolf Takeover. For tickets and more information click here.

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

The college football season kicked off earlier than usual this year with last weeks game featuring Florida vs. Miami but the annual kickoff game returns to downtown Atlanta this Saturday. Duke is set to face off against No. 2 Alabama.

MEAC vs. SWAC Challenge:

The annual HBCU showdown returns to Georgia State Stadium for the second straight year. This year's matchup feature the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will take on the Jackson State Tigers. The game also serves as a Battle of the Bands for the Marching Wildcats and Sonic Boom of the South. Kickoff is set for 3 pm on Sunday, September 1st. For tickets and more information click here.

Hot Air Balloon Festival:

Spend the weekend riding and gazing upon colorful hot air balloons while hanging out on the beach at Robin Lake. The annual festival at Callaway Gardens features not only a variety of colorful hot air balloons, but also live music, a classic car show, disc dogs and much more. For tickets and more information click here.