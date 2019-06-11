Dexter said the two have been friends for years and while he felt an instant connection, Matt wasn’t available at the time. Still, the two became fast friends.
“We like many of the same things, and enjoy being nerds together,” Dexter said. “Unfortunately, he had to move away. But it did nothing to deter our friendship and bond.”
Despite the distance, their relationship bloomed and a choice was made. This past January, Dexter made the move to be closer to Matt.
“Long distance is hard and complicated, but I cared about him too deeply to let it be an obstacle I couldn't overcome,” Dexter explained. “Apparently, Matt felt the same, and from the moment he kissed me, I knew I had truly found something special with him.”
As their love grew, Dexter devised the best proposal.
“We both love the Renaissance Festival, and I happened to work there. I took most of the day off to spend it with him, making sure he hopefully had the best day possible and then ended the day with his song.”
And judging by the video, it was.
“I love him more with each passing day. It's easy. He's the sweetest guy I know. He's supportive, sensitive, and very handsome. I knew I wanted to marry him.”
Posted Jun 11 2019 12:53PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 03:29PM EDT
Always be yourself. Unless you can be a mermaid, then be a mermaid.
Your dog may not love you for it, but there are mermaid life jackets on the market that will leave your pup feeling like the enchanted sea creature they are while keeping them safe in the water.
These life jackets are fairly widespread on Amazon from a variety of sellers. They come in different sizes and colors, including pink and blue. The life jackets have a shiny set of fish scales and a mermaid tail that flaps behind as your dog paddles in the pool.
Posted Jun 11 2019 11:02AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 03:39PM EDT
A Florida family is working to turn their pain into purpose after the death of their newborn son. Parker Archie lived 2 1/2 months, but he was only expected to live a few hours.
Parker was diagnosed with Trisomy 13, or Patau Syndrome, in the womb. Now his family wants to help other parents dealing with the same thing by starting a group called Parker's Promise.
Families confronted with this diagnosis are many times faced with tough decisions to either terminate the pregnancy or face an unknown set of circumstances. Trisomy 13 is a chromosomal disorder that causes severe disabilities and birth defects. It also comes with a very short lifespan: 80 percent of babies with it die before they're 1 month old.
Posted Jun 10 2019 08:35PM EDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 09:11PM EDT
A police officer gave a young boy who was walking alone a ride home and also bought his family groceries, according to a Facebook post by the Austin Police Department.
Officer James Riley was working in Central West Austin when a citizen flagged him down and alerted him to a young boy walking alone in a parking lot, the post said. Riley approached the child and found out that he had walked to the corner store alone to get snacks for a younger sibling.
Out of concern for the child's safety, the officer gave the young boy a ride home.