- A Georgia woman is turning 100 years young Saturday.

Lucy Millen, who was originally from Colquitt, Georgia, but now lives in Conyers by way of Iron City and Lithonia, is celebrating with her friends and family. Five generations of family gathered at Turner Park in Covington to celebrate.

Hurys and Lucy Millen (Courtesy: Marquita Millens)

Hurys and Lucy Millen (Courtesy: Marquita Millens)

Lucy outlived her five siblings and sadly, her husband of 62 years, Hurys Millen. The couple conceived seven children, but lost one at birth.

Marquita Millen, her eldest great grandchild, told FOX 5 Atlanta Lucy's hobbies include gardening, cooking, drawing, fishing, sewing, quilting and ceramic making as well as a deep adoration for flowers. Recently, she has turned to drawings of flowers and beautifully-detailed ceramic pieces which can be seen about her house.

Lucy Millen, left, and her eldest great-granchild, Marquita Millens, right. (Courtesy: Marquita Millens)

Lucy Millen, left, and her eldest great-granchild, Marquita Millens, right. (Courtesy: Marquita Millens)

"She has lived blessed with multitudes, 5 generations of family has been graced with her presence and she is definitely a family staple," her eldest great-grandchild wrote.

Please join us in wishing Lucy a happy birthday and many more!