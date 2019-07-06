< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 5 generations of family celebrate Georgia woman's 100th birthday
Posted Jul 06 2019 02:21PM EDT class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/5-generations-of-family-celebrate-georgia-woman-s-100th-birthday" data-title="5 generations of family celebrate Georgia woman's 100th birthday" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/5-generations-of-family-celebrate-georgia-woman-s-100th-birthday" addthis:title="5 generations of family celebrate Georgia woman's 100th birthday"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416627466.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416627466");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416627466-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416627466-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/p6_1562437051638_7482686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416627466-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> (Courtesy: Marquita Millens) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/p6_1562437051638_7482686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416627466-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="p6_1562437051638.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/p3_1562437216735_7482691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416627466-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="p3_1562437216735.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/p1_1562437055547_7482690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416627466-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="p1_1562437055547.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/p2_1562437054082_7482689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416627466-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="p2_1562437054082.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416627466-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/p6_1562437051638_7482686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: Marquita Millens)" title="p6_1562437051638.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Courtesy: Marquita <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Millens" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Millens</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/p3_1562437216735_7482691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Hurys and Lucy Millen (Courtesy: Marquita Millens)" title="p3_1562437216735.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Hurys and Lucy Millen (Courtesy: Marquita Millens)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/p1_1562437055547_7482690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Lucy Millen, left, and her eldest great-granchild, Marquita Millens, right. (Courtesy: Marquita Millens)" title="p1_1562437055547.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Lucy Millen, left, and her eldest <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="great-granchild" data-wsc-lang="en_US">great-granchild</span>, Marquita <span class="wsc-spelling-problem problem-text--active" data-spelling-word="Millens" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Millens</span>, right. (Courtesy: Marquita <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Millens" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Millens</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/p2_1562437054082_7482689_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Lucy Millen (Courtesy: Marquita Millens)" title="p2_1562437054082.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Lucy Millen (Courtesy: Marquita <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Millens" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Millens</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Hurys and Lucy Millen (Courtesy: Marquita Millens)" title="p3_1562437216735.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/p1_1562437055547_7482690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Lucy Millen, left, and her eldest great-granchild, Marquita Millens, right. CONYERS, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - A Georgia woman is turning 100 years young Saturday.

Lucy Millen, who was originally from Colquitt, Georgia, but now lives in Conyers by way of Iron City and Lithonia, is celebrating with her friends and family. Five generations of family gathered at Turner Park in Covington to celebrate. Hurys and Lucy Millen (Courtesy: Marquita Millens) Lucy outlived her five siblings and sadly, her husband of 62 years, Hurys Millen. The couple conceived seven children, but lost one at birth.

Marquita Millen, her eldest great grandchild, told FOX 5 Atlanta Lucy's hobbies include gardening, cooking, drawing, fishing, sewing, quilting and ceramic making as well as a deep adoration for flowers. Recently, she has turned to drawings of flowers and beautifully-detailed ceramic pieces which can be seen about her house.

Lucy Millen, left, and her eldest great-granchild, Marquita Millens, right. (Courtesy: Marquita Millens) (Courtesy: Marquita Millens) '_56_INSTANCE_3871_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news/most_popular', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news/most_popular', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news/most_popular', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news/most_popular', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news/most_popular', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '416627466'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/officials-no-deaths-major-injuries-reported-from-71-quake" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mario&#x20;Tama&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Officials: No deaths, major injuries reported from 7.1 quake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/gas-explosion-at-florida-shopping-plaza-causes-multiple-injuries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/gas%20explosion_1562431611079.png_7482824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/gas%20explosion_1562431611079.png_7482824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/gas%20explosion_1562431611079.png_7482824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/gas%20explosion_1562431611079.png_7482824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/06/gas%20explosion_1562431611079.png_7482824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza causes multiple injuries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/storms-down-trees-power-lines-overnight" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/V%20GWINNETT%20TREE%20DOWN%20_00.00.48.09_1562431763134.png_7482631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/V%20GWINNETT%20TREE%20DOWN%20_00.00.48.09_1562431763134.png_7482631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/V%20GWINNETT%20TREE%20DOWN%20_00.00.48.09_1562431763134.png_7482631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/V%20GWINNETT%20TREE%20DOWN%20_00.00.48.09_1562431763134.png_7482631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/V%20GWINNETT%20TREE%20DOWN%20_00.00.48.09_1562431763134.png_7482631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Storms down trees, power lines overnight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-library-in-park-inspires-outreach-during-renovations-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20WESTEND%20LIBRARY%20GRAND%20OPENING%206P_00.00.22.18_1561596519117.png_7448645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20WESTEND%20LIBRARY%20GRAND%20OPENING%206P_00.00.22.18_1561596519117.png_7448645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20WESTEND%20LIBRARY%20GRAND%20OPENING%206P_00.00.22.18_1561596519117.png_7448645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20WESTEND%20LIBRARY%20GRAND%20OPENING%206P_00.00.22.18_1561596519117.png_7448645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20WESTEND%20LIBRARY%20GRAND%20OPENING%206P_00.00.22.18_1561596519117.png_7448645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta library in park inspires outreach during renovations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/gwinnett-county-firefighters-battle-overnight-lightning-fires" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/20190706_005537_1562430959778_7482618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/20190706_005537_1562430959778_7482618_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/20190706_005537_1562430959778_7482618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/20190706_005537_1562430959778_7482618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/20190706_005537_1562430959778_7482618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Gwinnett&#x20;County&#x20;Government&#x20;Fire&#x20;and&#x20;Emergency&#x20;Services&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gwinnett County firefighters battle overnight lightning fires</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 