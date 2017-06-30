Ambulance crew mows 98-year-old woman's lawn

An ambulance crew spotted a 98-year-old woman mowing her own lawn in the hot Texas heat, so they pulled over and took matters into their own hands.

The East Texas Medical Center ambulance crew was between calls when they saw Margaret Durham in her Waco yard, cutting the grass.

"She's elderly and looked exhausted, she was in a dangerous slope of the yard, possibly could fall and lose control of the lawn mower and injure herself, ya know, the need for us to intervene was there," one of the EMTs said.

Durham appeared to be overheated, so the first responders turned around and headed back to the house to help her finish the mowing job.

Neighbor Dashlin James was working on his car outside and happened to witness the act of kindness.

"It's greatly appreciated, and I'm sure she appreciated it as well," James said.

James said even though his neighbor is 98, she still mows her own lawn.

"Our job here is for us to help people and that's what we like doing," another EMT said. "That's why we're called to do what we do."

NEXT: Man proposes to girlfriend & her sister with Down syndrome