Nine couples renewed their vows at a North Carolina senior care facility.

The staff at Carolina Senior Care decided to celebrate the month of June, which is the height of wedding season. As part of the celebration, nine couples re-tied the knot and renewed their vows at the home.

The event had everything a typical wedding has, including brides and grooms dressed up, wedding cake and first dances. It even included flower girls and ring bearers.

