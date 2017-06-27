93-year-old World War II veteran graduates from high school

A 93-year-old World War II veteran is finally living his dream.

"I'm elated today," said Henry Ross, who recently became a high school graduate. "I'm in seventh heaven, this is a wonderful tribute I appreciate the honor."

On Saturday, Ross walked with the graduating class at East High School in Rochester, where he received his honorary high school diploma.

"I certainly appreciate what they are doing for me," he said.

Ross went to high school in Rochester 75 years ago, but the 93-year-old never received his diploma because he was drafted to fight in World War II in 1943.

Ross served on 50 missions as a radio specialist in the United States Air Force. He said the best advice he can offer is to young students is to try and continue their education.