Bethlehem, Georgia native turned 105-years-old

Happy birthday to Mrs. Bessie Faulkner! The Bethlehem born woman turned 105-years-old on the 21st of June.

Mrs. Faulkner’s favorite foods are cabbage turnip greens and fried chicken. She is best known to family and friends as “Mom Bessie.”

‘Mom Bessie’ grew up with 12 siblings, one of which is still alive. Her two children have passed away. She is currently under the care of her grandchildren.

Mrs. Faulkner is a member of the Hill Baptist Church, her favorite Psalms verse is 143:6, “I stretch my hand to thee.” She accounts her long life to her faith in God.