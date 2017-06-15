400 pets in need of 'furever' homes as DeKalb County Animal Services preps for move

- If you are looking to add to your family now is the perfect time. This weekend, the DeKalb County Animal Services shelter is waiving adoption fees on all dogs, puppies, kittens, and cats as they prepare to move into a facility in July.

Not only could you provide an animal in need with a loving 'furever' home, but the shelter is also putting on some fun events all weekend long.

If you have ever wanted to smooch a pooch, now is your chance with a shelter dog kissing booth.

Enjoy food by Smokin Mo's BBQ food truck and music by DJ Romeo Cologne.

Kids can have fun with crafts like making your own leash or a no-sew cat bed. And for the grown ups, every hour they will holding a raffle where you can win two one-night stays at Indigo Hotel in Midtown with your dog.

With 400 animals trying to find homes, now is the perfect time to stop by.