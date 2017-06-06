Terminally ill mother's last wish granted

A mother's dying wish was granted over the weekend in Wisconsin.

Debbie Nelson is terminally ill and with her numbered days, all she wanted was to see her daughter, Melissa, walk down the aisle.

Watch video of wedding ceremony here

Staff at Saint Mary's Hospital came together to help organize the big day for both Melissa and her mom. They did it all in just about a day.

"This was absolutely amazing. I never expected anything like this," Debbie said.

Debbie said it was a moment that will last forever.

The newlyweds celebrated with their family and friends after the ceremony, and enjoyed some cake. The couple will have an another ceremony for additional friends and family in July.