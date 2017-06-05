Rare twin horses born in California

- A pair of rare twin horses were born in California.

The twins, a boy and a girl, have been named "Will and Grace." Their breeder, Shari Burns, said they're not named after the popular television show, but rather a testament to their personalities, their "will" to live and their "grace" as horses.

Watch video of the twins here

It's incredibly rare for a horse to give birth to twins.

"An absolute miracle that they're here, they're healthy, most have to go to critical care, to the hospital, they've been able to stay at home, it's been constant care, but it's worth every minute of it," said Burns.

Vets will be watching the twins closely to make sure they're developing properly.