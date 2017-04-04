Forever home needed for dog who was 'ripped to shreds'

- When Angels Among Us Pet Rescue first saw "Fenix," they were horrified.

They suspect that the dog had been used at a bait dog in a ring for dog fighting. While the organization and veterinarians helping Fenix recover can never know for sure what happened to him, they say " this dog has been literally ripped to shreds."

“There is a good chance the dog was used as some sort of bait dog, but we’ll never know that.”

Angels Among Us tells FOX5 that Fenix crawled into someone's backyard in Clayton and collapsed. That person happened to see Fenix and he was taken to an emergency vet in Atlanta.

"He was attacked by something, but it could have been by coyotes for all we know. Who knows what he was attacked by?”

What we do know is Fenix suffered serious neglect and abuse. Fenix is doing well after undergoing surgery, but he lost all of his toes and the vet is calling it a miracle that they were able to save both of his legs.

Now comes another obstacle, Angels Among Us must find Fenix a foster home, and eventually a forever home.

The organization is looking for someone who can help him recover and learn to be an inside dog.

No animal deserves to go through the cruel neglect Fenix suffered. Now that he is recovering, we can only hope he finds a perfect home and is never subjected to the abuse again.

You can apply to foster here: www.angelsrescue.org/foster

RELATED: Former shelter dog helps save young girl left naked and alone