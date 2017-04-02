WATCH: International Pillow Fight Day in Hong Kong News WATCH: International Pillow Fight Day in Hong Kong It's a day to release stress, and what better way than to do it over a pillow fight.

- It's a day to release stress, and what better way than to do it over a pillow fight.

Hong Kong had it's International Pillow Fight Day, and they took the fight outside. Some ventured out in pajamas with their fluffy feathered pillows.

Some even wore theme costumes to the fight. Organizers say the fight is a good way to let some steam out, and that it brings the community together.

"It's a chance to let off some steam, so we have this big feathery frenzy in Hong Kong, post election Hong Kong and just beat each other senseless with soft objects," said pillow fight organizer Tom Grundy.