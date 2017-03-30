- Do you wish you could adopt the famous April the Giraffe? Well, the Atlanta Humane Society can help you out as they are trying to help April the "Doggie Giraffe" get adopted.

The humane society is trying to help April, a 2-month old Shepherd/Giraffe mix, find a new home. In fact, they have even started a live stream of their puppy, just like the live stream of the real April the Giraffe.

You can watch April play in her puppy playpen at the Howell Mill Campus, and you may be able to witness her amazing adoption.

If you have any questions about April, you can go to: http://atlantahumane.org/