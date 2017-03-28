Woman snaps photo of IHOP server helping disabled customer

An Illinois woman shared a photo on Facebook of a touching act of kindness, and the image has quickly garnered thousands of likes and shares.

Keshia Dotson said she was visiting the IHOP on Dirksen Road in Springfield when she witnessed a touching moment between a family and one of the servers.

“A man and disabled woman were dining and your server sat down with them and proceeded to help feed the disabled woman while her companion enjoyed his food,” Dotson told IHOP. “My faith in humanity has been restored a little today.”

Dotson snapped a photo of the server helping the woman, and shared the image on IHOP’s Facebook page. It’s been shared more than 4,000 times and has more than 8,000 likes.

