'Goat yoga,' the latest fitness craze

- Is your yoga class a snooze? Maybe you should consider "goat yoga"!

Pingree Farms, a Detroit-based non-profit, is offering “goat yoga” classes. For $25 per class, people can now decompress with a furry friend -- and organizers claim the goats enjoy it as much as the people.

According to their website, participants gather into a makeshift “barn” with straw-covered floors. Led by instructors, the class performs yoga routines as the goats wander through the room and interact with the participants.

Due to popular demand, all of the classes are sold out. But organizers say they are considering adding more classes in the future.

Proceeds from the classes go to support Pingree Farms Foundation, according to their website.

