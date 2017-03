- A dog who had been badly abused now has a new owner -- and a new job.

When rescuers meet Murray, one of his ears had been cut off. The beagle had to go through recovery rehab after all abuse he suffered.

But now, Murray has completed the USDA Program and is a certified sniffing dog.

The beagle reports for his first day of work at Hartsfield Jackson Airport tomorrow morning.

Good luck on your first day, Murray!