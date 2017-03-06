WATCH: Pregnant woman's ‘giraffe watch' impression goes viral

- A South Carolina woman decided to have some fun on her Facebook page as she awaits the arrival her her fourth child, and as thousands of other people await the arrival of a baby giraffe in New York.

For weeks, people have been glued to Animal Adventure Park's live feed of April the 15-year-old giraffe. She's expected to deliver a baby calf at "any moment," and thousands of people have been closely monitoring the live camera set up inside her enclosure.

April's live feed mainly consists of her standing around, eating, sleeping, walking toward the camera, going to the bathroom and looking into her mate's enclosure next door. The feed typically has between 65,000 to 100,000 people watching at all times, and one of those viewers includes Erin Dietrich, of Myrtle Beach.

Dietrich, who's 39 weeks pregnant, said her friends have been making fun of her for being obsessed with April's baby watch, so she decided to have some fun and ordered a giraffe mask from Amazon.

Sunday night, Dietrich went live on her personal Facebook page, mimicking the now-famous live feed. She walked around her bedroom for about eight minutes wearing the giraffe mask, and the result was absolutely hilarious.

"Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household," she joked on Facebook.

Dietrich's video has more than 5.8 million views and has been shared more than 137,000 times.

"I was not expecting this!" she told FOX 5 News Monday morning.

Dietrich said she's due on March 14... Maybe she'll share the same delivery date as her pal, April!