Chicago girl feeds homeless for 6th birthday

A little girl in Illinois decided to give back on her birthday by providing food to the homeless.

Armani Crews is just 6-years-old, but she already has a huge heart. Instead of having a birthday party, she wanted to host a meal and feed those in need.

Watch video from her 6th birthday

"It's nice," she said. "It's nice to feed the homeless."

"Every year we have a birthday party," Armani's mother said. "This year she didn't want it. She wanted to feed those who she felt were less fortunate."

Armani's family said they hope to make this a regular event.