100-year-old great-grandma dances to Bruno Mars tune

- A 100-year-old great-grandmother is proof that age ain’t nothing but a number!

Elisa Cockrell's great granddaughter posted two videos of her dancing to Bruno Mars’ 24 Karat Magic song on at her 100th birthday party on Instagram and the videos went viral.

Her 100th birthday I love my great grandma she's a real one..!! I know where I get my attitude and my drinking from.. A post shared by SYnCer3 (@treasure_marnae) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

When the song came on, Cockrell jumped up and started getting down, her great-granddaughter said.

She says Cockrell is joyful, sassy, independent and "gives it to you like it is."

#viralgrandma #1millon #gg #100andhappy #100thbirthday #ellendegeneres A post shared by SYnCer3 (@treasure_marnae) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

Both video have viewed collectively over 30,000 times.

