100-year-old great-grandma dances to Bruno Mars tune

CALIFORNIA - A 100-year-old great-grandmother is proof that age ain’t nothing but a number!
Elisa Cockrell's great granddaughter posted two videos of her dancing to Bruno Mars’ 24 Karat Magic song on at her 100th birthday party on Instagram and the videos went viral.
When the song came on, Cockrell jumped up and started getting down, her great-granddaughter said.
She says Cockrell is joyful, sassy, independent and "gives it to you like it is."
Both video have viewed collectively over 30,000 times.
SEE ALSO: Dealership gives new car to man who walked to work