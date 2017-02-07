Deputy helps high schooler with adorable traffic stop ‘promposal'

Posted:Feb 07 2017 04:41PM EST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 04:41PM EST

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - An off-duty Deputy with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office pulled over high school student Morgan, but this was not your typical stop.

Deputy Alex Fletcher was helping his friend Kyle ask Morgan to prom.

She can be seen waiting for officer Fletcher when he hands her a piece of paper that reads “Prom with Kyle?”

“She read her traffic ticket and she said, ‘Yes!’”

Later Kyle thanked the Deputy for his help landing a date.

“Thank you for sacrificing your off time to do something that means a lot to me. I couldn’t have done it without you.”
 


