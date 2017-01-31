Help name the Zoo Atlanta's baby gorilla and give to a great cause

- The Zoo Atlanta wants your help naming their newest female infant gorilla, born to Kuzoo on September 18th, 2016.

In an effort to connect the baby gorilla with gorillas living in the wild in Africa, the zoo is donating to gorilla conservation.

The zoo is asking for a $1 donation for every vote. The money will go to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, the Zoo’s partner in gorilla conservation.

“To give a baby a name is to suggest hope for her future, and with this naming, we want to create that same hope for the wild, where our help is needed the most.” says Raymond B. King, Zoo Atlanta's President, and CEO.

The four names you can vote for are,

Adia (“valuable gift” in Swahili)

Fahari (“proud" in Swahili)

Mijadala (“Mija” for short – “vocal” in Swahili)

Tisa (“nine” in Swahili – the infant is the ninth offspring of silverback Taz)

Voting runs through 11 p.m. on Monday, February 6 at zooatlanta.org/gorillanaming. There is no limit to the number of times fans may vote. The winning name will be announced on Tuesday, February 7.

Learn more about conservation efforts at Zoo Atlanta at zooatlanta.org.