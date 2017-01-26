Va. teen appointed to all 4 US military academies

- A Virginia teenager has been appointed to all four American military service academies.

Timothy Park, 18, beat the odds with stellar grades, test scores, leadership, community service and fitness.

"I'm feeling amazing right now," Park said.

In fact, the odds are so great, it's a rare reality for anyone to get into all four schools.

"It's about one percent, if not less," Park said. "Of the whole country."

Park was accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy in Maryland, Air Force Academy in Colorado and Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut.

Starting this fall, the teen will begin his journey of fulfilling his family's legacy of service to the nation, a tradition that started with his grandfather and continued with his dad.

"My first choice at this point is West Point, but I'm keeping my options open."

Wherever the teen decides to attend, his tuition will be free.

"It's honestly, almost a miracle," Park said.