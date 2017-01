Actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away, according to her publicist.

Wednesday morning, TMZ reported the 80-year-old was in "grave condition" at a Connecticut area hospital. TMZ said family members were traveling to the hospital to say their goodbyes.

Hours later, Moore's publicist confirmed she had died.

TMZ said the actress had been suffering from a number of health problems.

Mary Tyler Moore starred in several hit shows, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show.