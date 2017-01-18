Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women planned Saturday

- Residents of Atlanta will fill the city streets this Saturday marching for “civil liberties and under-represented groups.”

Organizers of the Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women said the idea from the march came from concerns about the treatment and the rights of certain groups as this country moves forward.

“We are here to tell the community that we are here to protect and advocate for rights of all Americans. So that we continue to move forward and not back. We are not an anti-Trump protest,” said Janel Green, co-organizer for the Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women. “We are thousands of good people coming together committed to protection of civil liberties, freedom of religion, social justice, equal pay, to name just a few.”

Organizers said groups should gather at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta on Saturday.

Crowds will be able to listen to several key leaders from Georgia Speaks before marching through the streets of Atlanta.

