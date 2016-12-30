Georgia boy battling cancer cuts officers hair with former Falcons players Most Popular Georgia boy battling cancer cuts officers hair with former Falcons players A 6-year-old Gainesville boy made some new friends today when he received a special visit from police officers and former Atlanta Falcons players.

Riley Johnson has been battling blood cancer since May. After hearing about the young boy’s journey via Facebook, the Gainesville Police Department wanted to surprise the young Falcons fan.

“He’s battling leukemia so we decided to brighten his day a little bit,” says Lt. Andy Smith of the Gainesville Police Department. “We know he’s going to be the captain for the Falcons game Sunday, so we figured we’d boost his spirit starting today.”

Gearing up for the coin toss, the officers gave Riley a Falcons helmet to wear at Sunday’s game. They also decided to let Riley shave their heads — just to match the young boy’s baldness, showing solidarity. Former Falcons players, Jerious Norwood and Chris Ownes, surprised Riley, helping him clip the officer’s hair.

Riley’s parents say their son inspires them.

“He comes through like a champ,” says his father J.R. Johnson. “I think when you’re faced with a battle, you just fight it out.” That’s exactly what Riley is doing.

The family thanks support groups like the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as the Gainesville community for all their support.

You can follow Riley's journey on Facebook: CLICK HERE