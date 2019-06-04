Readers were quick to comment leaving their thoughts on the matter. Everything from chastising the caller who wasted the officer’s time to disbelief to all-out snark about the situation.
“How the heck does a Taco Bell run out of taco shells?” one reader asked.
“Meanwhile, chick fil a just ran 200 cars in the drive through within the last hour,” another reader quipped.
“Slidell PD wins the interwebs today!” one comment read.
There are three Taco Bell locations in Slidell according to the company’s website, so no word on which one it was or if they have since got a new supply.
Taco Bell did not respond to the post or the tweet.
We can’t make this stuff up! Somebody called in to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard ran out of both hard and soft taco shells. While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this. Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday! 🌮 👮 — Slidell Police (@SlidellPD) June 3, 2019
Posted Jun 04 2019 09:46AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 03:17PM EDT
You "feta" believes it's going to be a "gouda" day because Tuesday is National Cheese Day!
America's favorite cheese is cheddar, followed by mozzarella, American, Pepper Jack, and provolone.
Cheese has been around in one form or another since the Roman empire.
Posted Jun 03 2019 06:55PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 08:07PM EDT
Time to rummage through your coin purse or scour your living room for any spare euros or yen you might have laying around, because McDonald's will be accepting foreign currency for a very limited time in honor of its new Worldwide Favorites Menu .
¡Es verdad! (It’s for real!) Global menu items are coming to the U.S. with our Worldwide Favorites menu at participating McDonald’s for a limited time. Around the world is almost around the corner, starting June 5. No passport required! 🇳🇱🇨🇦🇪🇸🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/w0al3vawLl
Updated Jun 03 2019 08:06PM EDT
Six siblings who spent more than four years in foster care have found a forever home and will remain together, thanks to a Pennsylvania couple.
Steve and Rob Anderson-McLean officially became parents to six brothers and sisters, Carlos, 14, Guadalupe, 13, Maria, 12, Selena, 10, Nasa, 9, and Max, 7, on May 23, 2019.
“We fell in love with them instantly,” Steve said. “We fell in love with the pictures. Before we ever even met them, we had fallen totally in love with these six kids.”