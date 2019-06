- It might be Cajun country, but someone in Slidell, Louisiana takes their Tex-Mex seriously!

The Slidell Police Department posted on their Facebook page Monday that someone had called their office to inform them the area Taco Bell was out of tacos.

“It’s been a while, but another ‘we can’t make this stuff up’ story,” the post began. “Somebody called in to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard ran out of both hard and soft taco shells. While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this. Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday!”

Readers were quick to comment leaving their thoughts on the matter. Everything from chastising the caller who wasted the officer’s time to disbelief to all-out snark about the situation.

“How the heck does a Taco Bell run out of taco shells?” one reader asked.

“Meanwhile, chick fil a just ran 200 cars in the drive through within the last hour,” another reader quipped.

“Slidell PD wins the interwebs today!” one comment read.

SEE ALSO: Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18

There are three Taco Bell locations in Slidell according to the company’s website, so no word on which one it was or if they have since got a new supply.

Taco Bell did not respond to the post or the tweet.

We can’t make this stuff up!



Somebody called in to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard ran out of both hard and soft taco shells. While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this. Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday! 🌮 👮 — Slidell Police (@SlidellPD) June 3, 2019

SEE ALSO: Taco Bell is opening a taco-themed hotel and resort in SoCal

FOX 5 Atlanta reporting from Atlanta