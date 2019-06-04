< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410777212" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410777212" data-article-version="1.0">'We can't make this stuff up' -- Police called after Taco Bell runs out of tacos</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410777212" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text='We can't make this stuff up' -- Police called after Taco Bell runs out of tacos&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/-we-can-t-make-this-stuff-up-police-called-after-taco-bell-runs-out-of-tacos" data-title="'We can't make this stuff up' -- Police called after Taco Bell runs out of tacos" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/-we-can-t-make-this-stuff-up-police-called-after-taco-bell-runs-out-of-tacos" addthis:title="'We can't make this stuff up' -- Police called after Taco Bell runs out of tacos"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410777212.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410777212");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410777212-407369855"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="iStock" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>iStock</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410777212-407369855" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/27/1493244153392_1493323469443_3216406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="iStock" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>iStock</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/-we-can-t-make-this-stuff-up-police-called-after-taco-bell-runs-out-of-tacos">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410777212" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SLIDELL, La. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - It might be Cajun country, but someone in Slidell, Louisiana takes their Tex-Mex seriously!</p> <p>The Slidell Police Department posted on their Facebook page Monday that someone had called their office to inform them the area Taco Bell was out of tacos.</p> <p>“It’s been a while, but another ‘we can’t make this stuff up’ story,” the post began. “Somebody called in to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard ran out of both hard and soft taco shells. While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this. Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday!”</p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="236" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSlidellPD%2Fposts%2F2265076650205150&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Readers were quick to comment leaving their thoughts on the matter. Everything from chastising the caller who wasted the officer’s time to disbelief to all-out snark about the situation.

“How the heck does a Taco Bell run out of taco shells?” one reader asked.

“Meanwhile, chick fil a just ran 200 cars in the drive through within the last hour,” another reader quipped.

“Slidell PD wins the interwebs today!” one comment read.

SEE ALSO: Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18

There are three Taco Bell locations in Slidell according to the company’s website, so no word on which one it was or if they have since got a new supply.

Taco Bell did not respond to the post or the tweet.

We can’t make this stuff up!



Somebody called in to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard ran out of both hard and soft taco shells. While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this. Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday! 🌮 👮 — Slidell Police (@SlidellPD) June 3, 2019

SEE ALSO: Taco Bell is opening a taco-themed hotel and resort in SoCal

FOX 5 Atlanta reporting from Atlanta

