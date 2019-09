- Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day.

Recognition of the day started in 2012 and has grown in popularity since.

At Morehouse College, the student government association hosted a voter registration drive.

Volunteers hit the streets to encourage people to register to vote.

Tuesday's registration event at Morehouse wrapped up at 7:30.

The group's goal is to register at least 300 students to vote in time for the 2020 election.