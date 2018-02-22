More Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us locations to close

- Toys“R”Us will close more than 200 more stores nationwide.

That's in addition to the 180 Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us stores the company already announced earlier this year.

The company will also get rid of 4,000 workers.

The decision comes after poor holiday season sales.

Toys“R”Us has not revealed the new locations that will close. But the Toys“R”Us stores in Smyrna, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Douglasville, Newnan, and Fayetteville, as well as the Babies“R”Us in Conyers, were included in the first round of closings.

RELATED: Toys 'R' Us to close around 180 U.S. stores, including in GA