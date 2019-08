- Thousands of students across metro Atlanta area headed back to class, including two of the state's largest districts.

Monday, August 12, marks the first day of school for kids in Fulton County and Troup County as well as Atlanta Public Schools.

APS students are looking forward to several new things this school year, from new buses to a fresh nutrition program. Harper-Archer Elementary is a campus created through a merger of two other elementary schools. The building underwent a $9.5 million transformation and features a full dance studio. Each student will be equipped with a laptop.

Fulton County Schools are also bringing new changes to the classrooms, such as 16 new police officers to establish patrols at elementary schools. The school system's emergency operations center is now manned 24 hours a day by live personnel.

Fulton County will also offer the "Here Comes the Bus" app to allow parents and students to track their school bus using GPS technology.

